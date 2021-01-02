Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Forest Muhammad Sibtain Khan has said that all out efforts will be made to meet the target of planting maximum trees during current year. According to official sources here on Friday, he said that the department would mobilize with new determination to achieve its targets. He said, “The department vows to bring the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme near completion.” Minister said that it was of utmost importance to make country clean and green to get rid of pollution. People should cooperate with the government to complete ‘Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme’ and to expand the horizon of tree plantation.