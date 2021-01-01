Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Arecibo Observatory collapsed earlier this month, ending its 57 year reign that devastated scientists around the world. Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez has now signed an executive order approving $8 million to help rebuild the renowned telescope.The order states reconstructing Arecibo is ‘a matter of public policy,’ along with declaring the observatory site a historic zone. The $8 million is set to be used for removing and disposing of the debris and the design of the new telescope.’ The government of Puerto Rico is convinced that the collapse of the radio telescope brings a great opportunity to redesign it taking into consideration the lessons learned and the recommendations from the scientific community to make it relevant for decades,’ said Vázquez Garced, through La Fortaleza’s official website.Arecibo collapsed December 1 when a cable holding up a 900-ton receiver platform snapped around 8am local time that morning and sent the massive structure hurling onto the reflector dish more than 400 feet below.