NOWSHERA - At least four persons were killed by their rivals in Kutti Khel area, Cantt. police confirmed on Friday. The attackers managed to flee from the crime scene. The reason behind the brutal killings was an old rivalry. The dead were identified as Khalid along with his two sons, Naveed, Yasir and their gunman Khalid. The bodies of the deceased were handed to their family after postmortem. Police team reached the spot soon and collected evidence for investigations. A case was registered against unknown attackers while further investigation was underway.