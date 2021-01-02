Share:

The federal government has composed a judicial commission to investigate the murder of a student in Islamabad by anti terrorism operatives.

A notification has been generated in this regard, ordering a judicial inquiry into Saturday’s killing. Rana Waqas Anwar has been appointed as Additional District Magistrate Inquiry Officer (ADMIO). The commission has been directed to submit a comprehensive report within five days after recording statements of all witnesses, relatives and police officers.

Moreover, the special assistant to prime minister (PM) for political communication, Shahbaz Gill has said that there will be a transparent inquiry into the incident.

According to sources, he tweeted on Saturday that transparent inquiry would be conducted and the facts will be put before the public, adding that action would be taken against whoever is found responsible.

Early Saturday morning, five personnel of Anti-Terrorism Department opened fire on a vehicle, leaving a youth dead in the federal capital.

As per the initial reports, contrary to the statement of the police personnel, it was unveiled that shots were not fired on the tyres and five out of total 17 shots were fired from the front of the car which led to death of the youth.

In addition to this, the five anti terrorism personnel are currently under arrest.