LAHORE - The 157th Founders’ Day of Government College University (GCU) Lahore was celebrated with a cake cutting ceremony held at the amphitheater of the GCU, here on Friday. Government College University (GCU) Lahore, one of the oldest seats of higher learning in the country, was founded as Government College on January 1,1864 in Haveli of Raja Dhyan Singh in the Walled City Lahore as the liberal arts and Science College and it has served as a nourishing stream to the generations of talented men and women. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi cut the Founders’ Day cake along with the academic and administrative heads. Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Zaidi said that they entered 2021 with a renewed hope of health and prosperity. “The challenges of the past year offered us the opportunity to show our true resilience and it leaves us stronger to face any such calamity in the future,” he said. Prof Zaidi thanked all faculty members and administrative officials for their hard work to ensure that students keep receiving quality education during the pandemic despite difficulties to switch to virtual teaching they deserve at the prestigious GC University. “In the new year, I hope all of us will find joy, relief, and success in the year 2021,” Prof Zaidi said. The VC promised that starting with 2021 the next few years would be among the best years of the GC University in terms of the quality of education on offer, for research and innovation and the good governance.