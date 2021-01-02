Share:

ISLAMABAD - A total of 30 renowned Pakistani firms and financial organisations including banks and microfinance institutions have won the prestigious Global Diversity & Inclusion Benchmarks Awards 2021 in multiple categories.

The GDIB Awards will be presented to the winners for the year 2020 at a grand ceremony scheduled to be held at Karachi on March 4, 2021.

According to the decision of jury, the winner companies include Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, METRO, Engro Fertilizers, Pakistan Tobacco Company, Abacus, Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited, Aga Khan University.

The Global Diversity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB) are the standards for organizations round the world. Its mission is to serve as a resource for research and education for individuals and organizations in their quest to improve diversity and inclusion practices around the world.

The GDIB Standards help in creating more equitable and better functioning organizations, confronting racism, and all forms of oppression, cultivate trust, acceptance, physical and psychological safety, lead inclusively, respond with agility, and thrive though disruption, promote wellness and self-care as ingredients for lasting change.