LAHORE-Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform, is continuously adding new features to bring ease and convenience to its users. From sending money over long distances to remotely topping up airtime to bill payments, the platform has revolutionised payments. Now, Easypaisa has taken another step towards a digital ecosystem by adding a diverse range of government fee payments to its platform, thus enabling users to pay dues to the government with just a few taps from their mobile phone. Payments to major departments working under the federal as well as provincial governments including Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Excise and Taxation, and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) amongst others are now possible via Easypaisa, thus bringing significant convenience to users. Vehicle token payments for instance were a long and tiring process involving visits to bank branches and the respective authorities’ office, can now be conveniently done through a mobile phone. The earlier payment process was not only cumbersome, but the COVID-19 pandemic added to the worries due to the health risk associated with visits to crowded places. Now with Easypaisa, this is no longer a cause for concern. Users can simply log in to their app, choose the respective government department that they want to submit the payment to and make the transaction securely through their smartphone. It doesn’t get much simpler than that! Easypaisa has been revolutionizing the digital financial landscape since its inception and today, it has become one of the most widely used digital payment platforms across the country that enables ease and convenience for all users.