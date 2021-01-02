Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government was open to talk with the opposition parties on all issues except corruption committed remorselessly in the past.

Talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis led PTI Spain leader Chaudhry Abdul Ghaffar at the Governor’s House here on Friday, he said corruption was an ulcer which was the root cause of economic and moral ills of the country and Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed to stem the rot.

The Governor reiterated the commitment that the government would never compromise on corruption, adding that the premier believed in national interests rather than pursuing personal and political agenda.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was divided and every member of political party maintained a different narrative on major issues, adding that the government would complete its constitutional term of five years even if the PDM took out 10 long marches against the government. Sarwar said the country could not afford politics of long march, sit-ins and anarchy, adding that the opposition should wait for the next general elections in 2023. The Governor expressed the optimism that the PTI would win the next general elections with the popular support of the people. “If the opposition parties tendered resignations from the assemblies, fresh polls will be conducted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)”, he said, adding the government believed in supremacy of the constitution and the law. He said the New Year would usher in an era of prosperity and stability in the country. The Governor assured the overseas Pakistanis delegation that the government had made a comprehensive strategy to redress grievances of the overseas Pakistanis in the country.