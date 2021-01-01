Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairperson Pay and Pension Commission Ms Nargis Sethi called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Friday.

Ms Sethi briefed the finance minister about the working of Pay and Pension Commission.

The finance minister emphasized the importance of reviewing the existing pay and pension mechanism, allowances, perks and possibilities of monetization in order to have a financially viable solution for government employees.

During the meeting, the chairperson apprised the finance minister about the working of the sub-committees and reiterated her commitment for streamlining the prevailing system of pay and pension based on principles of fairness and transparency.