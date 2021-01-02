Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that the people of South Punjab were being provided health services on a priority basis as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

She said this while chairing a meeting to review measures for improvement in healthcare services in South Punjab held at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department, here on Friday. She said the government was utilizing all resources to meet the shortage of doctors and combat the coronavirus pandemic. “People of South Punjab have not received due share in facilities and services,” the Minister said.

She said that new hospitals were being built along with the upgradation of existing facilities in South Punjab, adding that new hospitals were not added according to the increase in population during the previous eras. She said that the pandemic situation was being closely monitored by Secretary Health South Punjab Ajmal Bhatti. The minister assured that required funds would be provided to all hospitals of South Punjab for provision of free medicines and routine services.

Earlier, the Secretary Health South Punjab gave a detailed presentation on the current status of coronavirus pandemic and measures taken to control it. Officials from South Punjab Health Secretariat also attended the meeting.