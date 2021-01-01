Share:

ISLAMABAD-Jennifer Lopez solidified her superstar status with a touching and rocking headlining performance from Times Square in New York City during the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC.The 51yearold singer performed just before the midnight crystal ball drop after a video showed her in a beautiful blue Balmain gown making her way to Midtown via subway.J-Lo towered on a stage in an all-white, multi-tiered dress with a Valentino crystal ball-style full headpiece for her performance.She belted out her new song In The Morning released in November and whipped off her jacket revealing a white pantsuit with big shoulders.’How y’all feeling?,’ she asked after singing the song that was viewed live in-person only by cast, crew and some frontline workers invited to the New York City celebration held amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.