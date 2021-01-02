Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday, while rejecting the fresh hike in the price of petroleum products, has termed the government’s decision as anti-public move.

The incompetent rulers, he said, are playing with the country and its economy by pursuing anti-public policies.

Due to the government failure, the country has to bear irreplaceable losses.

Just like the previous governments, PTI led incumbent federal government also made tall claims with the masses for providing them with petroleum relief but to no avail, as the policy of frequent surge in the prices of petroleum products has caused severe mental and financial stress amongst the masses who have already been subjected to high inflation, unemployment, and natural calamity- COVID-19 pandemic. It has been tough for the poverty stricken masses to afford one time food in such grim circumstances.

It is felt that the present government has not come into power for the poverty reduction, rather to eliminate the poor from the country.

PSP chief expressed these views while addressing a visiting delegation of business community from Liaqatabad.

He urged the PM to withdraw his decision of petroleum price hike, and enforce the petroleum price reduction policy to ensure maximum relief to the public at large.