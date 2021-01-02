Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan formally launched the third phase of the extension of Sehat Card Plus Scheme to the entire population of the province in an event held here on Friday.

Under the third phase, the scheme has been extended to the 100 percent population of six districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera and Haripur. With the completion of the third phase of extension, 14 million population of these districts will get free medical treatment facilities in the enlisted public and private sector hospitals. It may well be recalled hare that in the first two phases of extension, Sehat Card Plus has been provided to the entire population of Hazara and Malakand regions.

Addressing the launching ceremony as chief guest, the Chief Minister termed the Sehat Card Plus Scheme as a flagship program and pro poor initiative of the present government and said that the extension of the scheme to the entire population of the province was an important step towards Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of welfare state adding that the Sehat Card Plus Scheme is a pro poor initiative in the true sense.

Mahmood Khan said that by the end of January 2021, the scheme would be rolled out to the whole population of the province adding that the government is spending around 18.00 billion rupees on the scheme annually. He said that the scheme had already been extended to the 100 percent population of the newly merged districts but with lesser coverage of Rs600,000 per household per annum.

He announced that from the new financial year the annual coverage of Rs600,000 for merged districts would also be increased to one million rupees to bring it at par with that of the settled districts.

Mahmood Khan stated that in the larger interest of the people of the province, the provincial government had decided to get kidney and liver transplants covered under the Sehat Card Scheme.

Earlier, addressing the launching ceremony, Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Jhagra told that with the extension of the scheme to the entire population of Malakand and Hazara regions, admissions of patients in government hospitals of Malakand and Hazara regions has increased manifold.