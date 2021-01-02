Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced that the provincial government would reconstruct the temple set on fire and demolished by a mob in Terri district Karak, and said that necessary instructions have been issued to the concerned quarters in this regard.

Meanwhile, the head of one-man Commission on Minorities’ Rights, Dr. Shoaib Suddle called on the chief minister to discuss matters to the Karak incident.

MNA Ramesh Kumar and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz were also present during the call on.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister termed the incident as highly condemnable and said that the provincial government was taking steps to bring the people involved in the incident to justice adding that a number of people involved in the incident have been arrested.

Mahmood Khan reiterated the resolve that the provincial government would ensure protection of all the holy places of minorities in the province and no one would be allowed to take law into his hand.

Shoaib Suddle and MNA Ramesh Kumar expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the provincial government taken so far in this connection.