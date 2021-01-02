Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-V squad Friday sealed various buildings due to illegal commercial use here at Defence Road and Raiwind Road. According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority sealed a college on plot number 58, girls hostel on plot number 82 and tile store and offices on plot number 1 to 15 at Chinar Courts due to illegal commercial use. The LDA also sealed five buildings in Sultan Town and five buildings in West Wood Colony due to illegal commercial use. During the operation, police officials were also present.