SARGODHA - A youth was killed in an accident in Sahiwal Police limits here on Friday. Police said that Faisal Ali, 18, was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolly hit the bike near Dera Jarrah. Resultantly, he died on the spot and the body was handed over to the family while the police registered a case against the driver.

Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood visited the ‘Awami Khidmat Revenue Kutchery [open court]’ at Tehsil Headquarters here on Friday. She said that the court was a people-friendly initiative of the Punjab CM, which solved problems of the citizens at their door-steps. The commissioner said that a large number of people expressed their full confidence in the service courts. She said that in the open court, the revenue staff solved issues of masses regarding issuance of Fard, accuracy record, issuance of transfers, income certificate, inspection record registry, issuance of domicile and other issues related to revenue.