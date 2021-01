Share:

NOSHEHROFEROZE - A barbaric man has murdered his parents and sister for property in Noshehroferoze on Friday. The accused wanted his parents to transfer two acres of family land in his name. On refusal, he murdered both of them as well as his sister, and fled away from the scene in village Muhammad Alam Gondal near Kotri Kabeer. The victims were identified as 65-year-old Ahmad Gondal, 60-year-old Sakeena and 25-year-old Shakeela Gondal.