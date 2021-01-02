Share:

FAISALABAD - A man was shot dead by robbers during a robbery in the limits of Millat Town police here on Friday. According to police, 40-year-old Dilawar was going on his motorcycle when armed robbers intercepted him and tried to snatch cash on gunpoint near Bahiwala.

On resistance, the outlaws opened fire at him and fled. Rescue-1122 team immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured to Allied Hospital, but in vain. Police had shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy and started investigation.

In another incident, a man was killed and three others sustained serious injuries in a road accident here on Friday. According to police, the accident took place near Qamar Garden when two motorcycles collided with each other.

Resultantly, Mahmood-ul-Hasan dies on-the-spot while Muhammad Nadir, Rasheeda Bibi and Arzoo sustained serious injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Allied Hospital for medical treatment. The police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.

Faisalabad reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 26 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the COVID-19 tally to 591 in Faisalabad. A spokesperson of the Health department said that 1103 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories of the city during the 24 hours.

He said that so far 6,211 people had recovered from the disease since March this year. He further said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients. He said that at present, 97 patients including 43 confirmed COVID-19 patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital, while 24 including 3 confirmed patients were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

Eight smoke emitting vehicles challaned

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Zameer Hussain challaned eight smoke-emitting vehicles on Friday. A spokesman for the local administration said that the Secretary RTA, along with his team, checked vehicles on city roads and found eight vehicles, emitting excessive smoke. The secretary also seized seven vehicles over violations of coronavirus SOPs and imposed fine on the violators.

District admn takes action against loose petrol selling

The district administration in a crackdown against sale of loose petrol sealed two machines and imposed fine of Rs 40,000 on shopkeepers, here on Friday. The team headed by AC (City) Syed Ayyub Bukhari sealed the two petrol machines in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area and imposed fine on shopkeepers. The AC said that selling loose petrol and LPG was illegal and no one would be allowed to sell petrol illegally.