Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haque has conveyed that in the current situation of political unrest, the MQM stands by the PTI as long as the government stands by the agreement between both the parties.

It may be recalled that the anti-government movement of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties in Pakistan, is in full swing. On the other hand, the MQM, an ally of the PTI, which has a small majority in the National Assembly, has expressed reservations.

In an interview with a US news agency, Aminul Haque said that his party's decision to join the federal government after the 2018 general elections proved to be accurate. After the 2018 elections, the MQM joined the PTI in forming a government. However, analysts call it an unnatural alliance.

Moreover, the opposition has suggested that the MQM should secede from the government. With its seven seats if the MQM separates from the ruling coalition, it will be difficult for the PTI government to maintain a majority in the National Assembly.

Amin-ul-Haque said that MQM Pakistan did not demand ministries or governorship in the government but demand development of urban areas of Karachi and Sindh.

He said that the MQM had a keen eye on the Karachi Development Package and the federal government would have to continue making positive progress on it to maintain the support of the MQM.

Minister said that MQM is committed to maintaining democracy in the country. As a result, democratic stability and the supremacy of parliament will be established.

According to the sources, Aminul Haq further said that PDM has disappointed the people of Sindh by not talking about the problems of urban areas in its rallies in Karachi.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Imran Khan spent Rs 113 billion on development package for Karachi and added that the federal and provincial governments are in agreement.