Part of the larger trend of systematic subjugation by the Indian government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Muslim nomads were forced into eviction after a court determined that they were living in the region illegally. Furthermore, Assam’s government has also effectively turned state-run seminars into regular schools, approving Islamic subjects to be dropped from the curriculum, thereby robing the right to practice religion in a Muslim majority area. Much like many of the other atrocities being committed in Kashmir, such directives of the BJP government are going unnoticed by the global community.

Nomads, tribal people who migrate in accordance to the seasons, constitute as 12 percent of the total population of Kashmir. As part of the larger government-led eviction campaign, this significant portion of society is being forcefully removed from their home region—a place where they should have the full right to establish residence, if they wish. In the midst of below-freezing temperatures, countless families are being left immensely disenfranchised by the autocratic rule imposed upon the region by India.

Furthermore, the Assam government’s decision to drop Islamic subjects and turn state-run seminaries into regular school is cause for alarm as well. Instead, Sanskrit tolls are being converted into centres of study for Indian heritage and civilisation. Clearly, behind such developments is an intention to further marginalise the Muslim population of IIOJK who now face immense hurdles in the process of practicing, or in fact learning more about, their faith.

As time passes, the Indian government brings us a new story, incident and political move each week that is intended to subjugate the innocent people of Kashmir for satisfying their own political ambitions. Meanwhile, the international community remains apathetic to the grievances of the people as well as the consistent human rights violation in the area. For greater change to be inspired, Pakistan must continue to highlight such a suppressive environment.