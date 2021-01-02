Share:

Islamabad - Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Friday that Pakistan wants to have good relations with all its neighbours, but irresponsible actions and statements from India are imperiling regional peace and security.

Responding to a question during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, he said New Delhi's acts, especially in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, should immediately be addressed.

He said India needs to create an enabling environment for a meaningful engagement. He said regional peace and security will remain at stake till India does not refrain from taking illegal, inhumane, and unjustified action.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan will take every possible measure for the welfare of the people of IIOJK and to safeguard their interest. He said India deliberately targets civilian populated areas and commits unprovoked ceasefire violations. He said Pakistan has always taken utmost caution to avoid collateral damage, while responding to Indian provocations.

Replying to a question regarding Pakistan's role in Afghan Peace Process, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said we always believe that a politically negotiated settlement is the only way forward for durable peace in Afghanistan.

Highlighting three important developments regarding Afghan Peace Process during the previous year, the Spokesperson said agreement between the Afghan Taliban and the United States, initiation of intra-Afghan negotiations and agreement on rules and procedure will help succeed the dialogue process. He said Afghan Peace Process has reached to a critical stage, where all stakeholders should take advantage of this opportunity in taking the dialogue initiative to a conclusion.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri expressed the hope that intra-Afghan negotiations that are scheduled to start on Tuesday next will be productive and move the process forward for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as in the region.