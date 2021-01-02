Share:

ISLAMABAD - A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation Forces along the Line of Control on December 30, 2020, resulting in serious injuries to one civilian.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Kotkotera Sector of the LoC 34 year old Muhammad Sarfaraz s/o Mishri Khan, at Phalni Bazar, sustained serious injuries, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, he added.

In 2020, the Indian occupation forces have carried out 3097 ceasefire violations, resulting in 28 deaths and serious injuries to 257 innocent civilians, the statement said.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and were a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.