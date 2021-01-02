Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and India on Friday exchanged lists of their nuclear installations and facilities.

In a statement Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian Nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission. The two countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on 1st January every year under the agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India. This has been done consecutively since 1st January 1992.

Also, Pakistan shared with India a list of 319 Indian prisoners in Pakistan, including 49 civilians and 270 fishermen prisoners. According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, the list was shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad Friday.

This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively.

The Indian Government also simultaneously shared the list of 340 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 263 civilians and 77 fishermen with High Commission for Pakistan New Delhi.