KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Senior Vice President of Karachi division and Adviser to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi has asserted that Pakistan’s exports have been on a rise which will put the country on the path to progress.

“Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan’s exports continued to flourish hitting over USD 2.3 billion, the highest ever in the month of December 2020,” Mahmood Moulvi said in a statement. “Difficult times have passed, 2021 will be the year of development,” he added.

Pakistan exports for the month of December 2020 have grown by 18.3 percent to USD 2.357 billion as compared to USD 1.993 billion in December 2019, an increase of USD 364 million over December 2019. In this regard, the advisor said, “This shows the resilience of the economy of Pakistan and it is a vindication of the government’s policy to keep the wheels of economy running during COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mahmood Moulvi further said despite COVID-19 pandemic, the Imran Khan-led government not only managed to protect the lives of the people but also saved them from hunger. “We are moving forward to making Pakistan a Welfare State,” he maintained.

The advisor also pointed out that the government was taking every possible measure to control inflation, unemployment, and other issues. “In the year 2021, apart from development projects, relief will be provided to the people and long-standing problems would be solved,” he concluded.