A Pakistani doctor based in the US, Omar Atiq, has erased $650,000 in medical debt for nearly 200 of his patients with cancer. Just before Christmas, the oncologist sent out a holiday greeting card to patients announcing that their outstanding payments have been cleared.

The card read, “I hope this note finds you well. The Arkansas Cancer Clinic was proud to serve you as a patient. Although few health insurers pay most of the bills for the majority of patients, even the deductibles and co-pays can be burdensome.”

Originally from Pakistan, Dr Atiq is a professor of medicine and otolaryngology-head and neck in the UAMS College of Medicine.