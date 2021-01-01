Share:

“The euro has failed to achieve either of its two principal goals of prosperity and political integration: these goals are now more distant than they were before the creation of the eurozone.”

–Joseph Stiglitz

On January 1, 2002, Euro was introduced in Europe as the monetary unit of the European Union. Euro was issued both in currency and coin forms. By March 2002, the euro was the sole legal tender of the EU states. However, the euro’s origins lay in the Maastricht Treaty of 1991. The participating countries, 12 in number, reached the said agreement to create an economic and monetary union (EMU). The rationale behind introducing euro was that a single European currency would boost trade by eliminating foreign exchange fluctuations and reducing prices.

However, many residing in the member states challenge the EU as an idea. Britain has already left the EU. Significant populations in countries like Greece think that adoption of the single currency has failed to bring prosperity for all. Today, many are raising their voices against the idea of a uniform currency because they think that a single monetary policy does not fit local economic conditions. Even Nobel prize-winning economist, Joseph Stiglitz that euro is the problem with Europe.