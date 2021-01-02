Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Fazlur Rehman has said that decision would be taken regarding the destination of long march.

“PDM will decide whether to march on Islamabad or Rawalpindi”, he said while briefing media after hours long meeting of heads of PDM component parties at Jati Umra on Friday.

Flanked by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and heads or representatives of other component parties, Fazlur Rehman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was just a puppet and the PDM would now talk about selectors. He said the establishment had taken the entire system hostage and now it was time to force the Armed Forces to stick to designated role. He said the PDM would decide which gate of GHQ should be chosen to stage a demonstration.

He said that PDM component parties would take part in the by-elections. To a question about participation in Senate polls, he said that decision would be taken at appropriate time. He said the PDM would hold demonstration outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office on January 19. He said PDM would also hold protest demonstration outside office of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at a later stage.

He said that NAB was formed to victimise the political rivals on the name of accountability. He said the victimisation policy of the government would not work now. He said that PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s arrest could not be ignored. He said that even arrests would not stop the movement as PDM was ready to fill jails. To a question about Pakistan People’s Party’s reluctance in tendering resignations, he said there was no such issue.

Gives PM Imran one-month to step down from govt

“PPP has no reservations. PPP leaders have come with their suggestions and outcome is positive”, he said, adding, the members have submitted resignations to respective party leaderships and the final decision would be taken with consensus. He reiterated that Imran Khan had one month to step down.

To a question about Functional League leader Muhammad Ali Durrani’s meeting with him a day earlier, Fazl said that the meeting was not pre planned.

“He (Durrani) came with his philosophy of national dialogue. I told him that opposition parties will not talk to the government in any case”, he said.

Maryam Nawaz said that all PML-N lawmakers had submitted their resignations to party leadership. She said nobody would say no once the party leadership orders them to resign.

She said that Opposition parties could field joint candidates in the upcoming by-elections. She said the fake government would not be given a walkover.