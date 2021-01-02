Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the political story of PDM Parties has already reached to its end and all their conspiracies will fail. He asked PDM should wait for the general elections rather than marching on the roads because the Long March won’t affect the government and Imran Khan will be the Prime Minister of Pakistan till 2023.

On Saturday, while addressing an event of inauguration of Rescue 1122 Center at Pir Mahal he said, PTI is the very first government that is taking practical steps to strong all institutions. The whole nation is proud of the performance of Rescue 1122. Vice-President PTI Chaudhry Ishfaq, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MPA Syed Ahmad Saadi, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer were present at the event.

Speaking to media, Chaudhry Sarwar said that threatening the government day by day is become talk of the town but the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is united and strong. If the PDM wants to hold a Long March against the government, then it is their democratic right but the government will not end due to any Long March.

Due to Corona in 2020, Pakistan has faced many challenges on all fronts including economy but I am sure that this year will be better in terms of employment and economic growth in Pakistan, he added. Federal and Provincial Governments are utilising all resources to control Inflation and poverty from Pakistan.