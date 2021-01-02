Share:

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday that he would be successful in improving common people’s lives on the completion of his five year-term in office.

In an interview with a private TV channel, PM Imran Khan said he is the prime minister of common people and not the representative of elite. He expressed the hope that good time will come. The Prime Minister said the country was under a huge debt trap when he came to power. He said all the institutions have become dysfunctional and in such a situation, a massive hard work is required to cope with the impending challenges.

Answering a question, Imran Khan said he will not compromise his ideology of curbing corruption from the country. He said no nation can progress if it’s Prime Minister and ministers become involved in corruption.

Imran Khan said he will not spare any of his cabinet members if he becomes involved in corruption. He said it is his prime responsibility to take action against his minister on corruption charges. Replying to a question, the Prime Minister said action initiated against the powerful sugar mafia for the first time in the history of Pakistan. Answering another question, Imran Khan said he cannot compromise his ideology by recognising Israel.

Pakistan’s biggest ally in industrialisation

While addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of a 100 million dollars automobile manufacturing and assembly unit, the Prime Minister said the New Year would also witness business-friendly policies and incentives for industries for wealth creation and ending of poverty.

PM Imran Khan said the year 2021 Pakistan would be the year of economic growth, wherein Pakistan would flourish while benefiting from its experiences in confronting various challenges.

A Chinese motor company, MG Motors will invest and start local production of regular models as well as electric vehicles in Pakistan by mid this year.

Prime Minister said China is Pakistan’s biggest ally in industrialisation and is supporting the country in achieving its goals of economic prosperity through industrial development.

He said Pakistan could learn a great deal from China, as its economic model best suits the country. Prime Minister said the present government is in consultation with the Chinese government on ways to enhance exports.

Koi Bhuka Na Soyay

He said Pakistan is also working with China in agriculture, particularly seed development and productivity increase. Imran Khan said that if Pakistan wanted to move towards industrialisation, then China was the country’s biggest ally. “China is the country we can learn the most from because their development model suits us the best. Pakistan can learn the most from the way and the speed with which China has developed in the past 35 years.”

The way they industrialised, made special export zones, brought investments from abroad, and used those investments to increase their exports, all resulted in China increasing its wealth, Prime Minister said.

“They used that money to bring their population out of poverty. There is no other example of this in history”, he said adding that the current government was focused on making Pakistan a welfare state and on eradicating poverty.

He added that the government had made special economic zones in an effort to attract and relocate Chinese industries so that they can export their products from Pakistan. “Our biggest problem is that we did not try to increase our exports in the past. Why we have to go to the International Monetary Fund, he said adding, because our exports fall and our imports rise. “We have to squeeze our economy which makes life difficult for the common man.”

Commenting on the agriculture sector, he said the government was also working with the Chinese on seed development and improving productivity. The Prime Minister explained that his two targets for the New Year were expanding the government’s universal health coverage initiative and introducing a new programme to tackle hunger.

He said that he envisioned universal health coverage for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan by the year’s end.

“Each household will have the ability to avail medical treatment through the health insurance card. This is a massive challenge; even rich countries do not have such a system.”

He said that he will launch a new programme, under the government’s Ehsaas initiative, to make sure that no one in the country sleeps hungry. “We will use information technology and will identify areas where this is most prevalent and will involve the whole country, including non-government organisations.”

He added that the programme, which is under development, will most likely be “unfolded” by the year’s end.

The Prime Minister said the construction industry was already on its way up, which was evident from rising cement sales in the country.

“When cement sales are increasing it is a clear sign that construction activity is on the rise,” he said.

Imran Khan said the textile industry was “producing at capacity for the first time in many years” which he said had given rise to a shortage of labour in the sector.

Prime Minister said these signs were indicating that the country was in the right direction and that Pakistan was the only nation in the subcontinent that had seen the “fastest recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“Our exports are increasing as compared to our competitors, so Pakistan is headed in the right direction.”

He added that the government’s policy for the New Year was very “simple”. “We have to make business-friendly policies. We have to help our industry that has been previously neglected, and have to incentivise it. The wealth that will be subsequently generated will be used to eradicate poverty,” he said.

CPEC a great game changer

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador, Nong Rong said his country would boost investment in Pakistan. He said the CPEC would be a great game changer and lead to extensive economic activity and create employment opportunities in diverse areas. After his speech, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government is moving forward to making Pakistan a welfare state.

Taking to twitter, he said: “Last year was a tough year for us and for people across the world because of Covid-19. But by the grace of God we fared far better than most. We not only managed to protect our people, but also saved them from hunger.”

“My new rear resolutions for 2021 are to complete two projects. “One universal health coverage to all our citizens”. It has begun in KP and will soon begin in Punjab & GB. We hope other provinces will replicate this programme. “Two, we will start our most ambitious nationwide project ‘ Koi Bhuka Na Soyay ‘ under Ehsaas programme. By the end of the year, these 2 projects will move us closer to our goal of making Pakistan a welfare state.”

Later in another tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated all the exporters on achieving record exports last month with a growth of 18 percent over the previous year. In a tweet, he appreciated the development and urged the exporters to keep up this trend. The Prime Minister said a major pillar of our government’s economic policy is export enhancement and we will provide full support to promote export culture. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday congratulated Pakistani exporters on achieving “record exports in December 2020 with a growth of 18 per cent over the previous year.”

“Well done and keep up this trend,” the premier wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“A major pillar of our government’s economic policy is export enhancement and we will provide full support to promote export culture,” he further said.

100-bed Panahgah in Islamabad’s Tarnol

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated a 100 bed Panahgah at Tarnol area of Islamabad and spent first evening of the New Year with the poor and deserving people.

This facility has been established in cooperation with Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal and Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Free breakfast and dinner will be provided to the poor people at the Panahgah.

A separate 10 beds have been arranged for women at the facility.

After the inauguration of Panahgah at Tarnol, the number of such facilities in Islamabad has reached to five.

The Prime Minister also visited the TeleHealth Kiosk set up by the EZ Shifa in the shelter home, where he was briefed that the doctors at the facility will provide free medical check-ups to patients under the supervision of more than 500 doctors around the world.

He also visited the shelter and shared a meal with the beneficiaries.

He questioned them about the condition of their livelihood and assured them that consequent to government’s economic policies, the employment opportunities would enhance in the near future.

Earlier, in the day, the prime minister had also announced that as his New Year resolution, he would execute a project to ensure that no one slept hungry across the country.

The prime minister also visited EZ Shifa telehealth kiosk set up at the Panagah to provide free medical checkup to people and consult with 500 doctors from across the world. Ends

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Managing Director PBM Aoun Abbas Bappi, and Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa were also present on the occasion.

Oil smuggling inflicting Rs150 billion loss to economy

Prime Minister Imran Khan was told on Friday that oil smuggling and its sale at around 2094 filling stations across the county was inflicting annual economic loss of around Rs 150 billion to country.

Chairing a meeting to review the measures to curb smuggling, the prime minister said the smuggling was causing irreparable loss to the country’s economy, a PM Office press release said.

He said the anti-smuggling measures would bring in revenue for the government to spend on the welfare of common man.

The prime minister instructed for strict action against the people involved in the smuggling.

Federal ministers Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Senator Shibli Faraz, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood, specials assistants Shahzad Akbar and Dr Waqar Masood, federal secretaries, Federal Board of Revenue chairman, and senior civil and military officers attended the meeting.

The provincial Chief Secretaries and Inspector General’s of FC in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan participated through video link.