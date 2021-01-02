Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested four dacoits and two kite dealers during a crackdown and registered cases against them, informed a police spokesman on Friday. Police also recovered thousands of kites and twines, weapons, gold ornaments, a bike and cash from their possession, he added. Crackdown was launched against outlaws on orders of City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas, he said. According to him, Saddar Bairooni police, under command of SHO Inspector Malik Allah Yar, has busted a notorious gang of robbers by arresting three of its active members. Police have seized cash and a stolen motorcycle from the possession of the troika who were identified as Zohaib Mansha, Muhammad Anas and Junaid Siddique. He said the accused confessed their crime before investigators. Similarly, Morgah police have arrested a robber and recovered gold ornaments and a diamond ring. The accused has been identified as Tariq, informed spokesman.

Meanwhile, Ganjmandi police raided a godown and seized 14720 kites and 1850 twines besides arresting two accused Muhammad Sultan and Muhammad Shehzad. A case has been registered against them, he said.