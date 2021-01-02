Share:

ISLAMABAD - The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Ramna police have rounded up a notorious dacoit involved in murder of a German national of Pakistani origin at G-10/4, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

The investigators have also recovered the weapon and car used by accused in the crime, he said. The detained accused was identified as Nasar Khan, against whom a case was already registered with Police Station (PS) Ramna. According to him, investigators of HIU of Islamabad police have arrested a criminal for his alleged involvement in murder of German national and recovered vehicle from him used in the crime. He said the German national was heading towards house of his sister in law at G-10/4 after withdrawing cash from a bank when two dacoits riding in a car attempted to loot him on gunpoint. Over showing resistance, he said, one of the dacoits opened indiscriminate firing and killed the man on the spot on 29/12/2020.

The accused managed to escape from the scene, the spokesman said.

He said police collected evidences from the scene and started investigated into the matter by using modern technology. He informed the second accomplice of main culprit is on the run and efforts are being made to capture him. He added the detained accused was also challaned by police in a case of street crime.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed took notice of this incident and constituted a police team under the supervision of SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Virk to trace the criminals. The police team succeeded to arrest the main accused Nasar Uddin and was conducting raids to arrest the other culprit.

Police also recovered the vehicle used in this crime and further investigation is underway into the case. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) have appreciated the performance of police team and directed to ensure the arrest of the other wanted person at earliest, he said.