On Saturday, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) cancelled the exam for the posts of tehsildar at the last minute, sparking protests by the candidates outside exam centres.

Candidates arrived at the centres for the exam today (Saturday) only to find a notice posted by the PPSC, just 30 minutes before the start of the test, announcing the cancellation of the paper.

PPSC commission said the exam was cancelled due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

The candidates, who had arrived for the test despite, staged protests outside the exam centres.

According to the PPSC sources, close to 104,000 candidates had applied for the 58 posts of tehsildar and assistant collector. They said, a new date will be announced later.