Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan State Oil (PSO), in its endeavour to upgrade Pakistan’s diesel fuel standard from Euro 2 to Euro 5, has launched its Euro 5 standard high speed diesel under the brand name “PSO Hi-Cetane Diesel Euro 5”.

The PSO imported the first shipment of Euro 5 standard diesel on December 23, 2020 making PSO Hi-Cetane Diesel Euro 5 available at PSO retail outlets in Karachi, said a spokesperson of the PSO on Friday.

PSO Hi-Cetane Diesel Euro 5 was formally launched by CEO & MD, PSO, Syed Muhammad Taha during a ceremony held at PSO Burraque Service Station.

PSO’s new Euro 5 diesel is a high performing, cleaner fuel in which sulfur content has been reduced by a staggering 98% - from 500 ppm to 10 ppm. The Cetane rating of diesel is similar to the octane number of motor gasoline. PSO’s superior quality Hi-Cetane Diesel Euro 5 has a Cetane index range of 53-58 which is significantly higher than the Cetane index of locally available diesel.

PSO’s new Euro 5 standard diesel reduces vehicle emissions and enhances engine life as well as efficiency by protecting the engine’s metallic parts.

It also minimises the negative impact on health while enabling a cleaner environment for our future generations. Expressing his views at the occasion, Syed M Taha said “PSO has once again raised the bar as we lead our beloved nation into an era of premium quality, environment friendly and high performance fuels. He said that after the introduction of the electric vehicle charging facility and the launch of Euro 5 motor gasoline, both RON 97 and RON 92, we are proud to be the first OMC to introduce Euro 5 high speed diesel in Pakistan.