KHYBER - Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary General Abdul Wasay has claimed that the incumbent PTI government has totally failed to address problems of the masses.

He said that neither the PTI government nor the opposition were sincere to resolve problems of people but they were striving hard to safeguard their own interests.

Abdul Wasay said that JI had started the party’s organization process in KP that would be extended to village level.

He added that not a single parliamentarian of their party was found involved in corruption, therefore, the JI has the potential to lead the nation.

Large number of JI workers besides tribal elites and general masses also attended the event.