SBP conducted dozens of sports events during Covid-hit 2020

LAHORE - It is true that Coronavirus badly affected sports activities throughout the world including Pakistan during the just-ending calendar year 2020 and there were very few departments which spent the Covid-hit period purposefully. The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is one of those departments which utilised this period for the online training of its officers and coaches through several webinars. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Friday said that the SBP made best use of those months when deadly Covid-19 threats were on peak. “We also organized dozens of top sports events including historic Kabaddi World Cup during the year 2020 besides taking several significant initiatives for the promotion of sports among the young generation,” he added. “Punjab’s male and female athletes also grabbed top position in Inter-Provincial U-16 Athletics Championship in Peshawar. The SBP also hosted Punjab Martial Arts Games and launched Junior Tennis Academy during the just concluding year,” he said and added: “The SBP and Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab conducted several webinars, online training programmes for divisional, district and tehsil officers, coaches and PMU officers of the Punjab during the corona-hit months.”

Sarsabz Pakistan U-19 Polo Cup final today

LAHORE - The main final of the Sarsabz Pakistan U-19 Polo Cup 2020-21 will take place between JP&CC Colts and LPC Remington Pharma at 2:45 pm here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground today (Saturday). The subsidiary final will be played between LPC AOS and LGPC Servis Tyres at 1:30 pm. According to JP&CC Secretary Major (r) Babar Mahboob Awan, the participation of 16 young players in the PPA-approved Under-19 Polo event is a very encouraging. “These youngsters are beautifully exhibiting their prowess in the event, which is also being participated by two female players. The youngsters have very bright future ahead and they are future stars. I am also thankful to the sponsors for supporting this event.” JP&CC team consists of Faris Noor-ud-din, Aminur Rehman, Mustafa Aziz and Syed Muhammad Turab Rizvi while LPC Remington Pharma team comprises of Basil Faisal Khokhar, Amal Raza, Nazar Dean Ali Khan and Raja Jalal Arslan. LPC Remington Pharma player Basil Faisal Khokhar said: “We have learnt a lot while playing against the age fellows. Remington Pharma team has been playing well in this season and especially in this event. We are hopeful of delivering in the final to win it in great style.” JP&CC Colts player Aminur Rehman said: “I am playing the U-19 event for the first time. I am really enjoying it while playing against age fellows. JP&CC has made very good arrangements for the event and such tournaments provide great platform to the youngsters to showcase their skills and excel at higher level.”