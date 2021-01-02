Share:

Rawalpindi-Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Friday has visited Sirajia Masjid Asghar Mall Scheme and inaugurated rainwater harvesting project to preserve rainwater wasted ever year.

Rawalpindi is the second city in Punjab, he said, adding that RDA has started recycling of used water in this mosque with the help of the UNDP. He said that mosques need a lot of water to meet everyday use requirements. It is being expanded and will be a bigger model after completion.

Rainwater collected will be used for washing and cleaning of the mosque, ablution and wash rooms where ablution water will be collected for plants and grass in the park established in front of the mosque. He said that more than 300 worshipers perform ablution in the mosque daily while 4000 worshipers come here for Friday prayers. One man uses five to seven litres of water during ablution which can now be made usable instead of wasting it, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Imam Maulana Sirajuddin thanked the Chairman RDA and said that water was a great blessing of the Almighty Allah. RDA’s initiative is a significant step towards human service, he said. Research Officer UNDP Waqas Khan, Deputy Director Engineering RDA Azeezullah, Deputy Director Finance RDA Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Maulana Chiraguddin and others were present at the inauguration.