ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s exports have shown handsome growth of over 18 percent in last month, which is highest ever in December.

“It gives me immense pleasure to inform that, Alhamdolillah, according to provisional data, Pakistan exports for month of December 2020 have grown by 18.3% to USD 2.357 billion as compared to USD 1.993 billion in December 2019, an increase of USD 364 million over December 2019,” said Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Twitter on Friday. He claimed that this was highest exports ever in the month of December. For the period from July to December 2020, Pakistan’s exports increased by 4.9% to USD 12.104 billion as compared to USD 11.533 billion in the corresponding period last year. “This shows the resilience of the economy of Pakistan and it is a vindication of the government’s policy to keep the wheels of economy running during COVID-19 pandemic,” he said and commended the exporters for achieving this feat during these testing times. Adviser urged the exporters to aggressively focus on capturing a larger share of international trade. He said that exporters are a great asset for the country.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan also congratulated exporters for achieving record exports in December 2020 with a growth of 18 percent over the previous year. “Well done & keep up this trend. A major pillar of our govt’s economic policy is export enhancement & we will provide full support to promote export culture,” Prime Minister said on Twitter.

Earlier, in first five months (July – November) of the current fiscal year, exports of goods and services, as compiled in the balance of payments reached 12 billion USD as compared to $13 billion in the same period of last year. Likewise imports of goods and services reached $21 billion this year against $22 billion last year. The trade balance thus remained at the level seen in July-November FY 2020. Based on current information, it is expected that the same trend will hold in December as well. For the first two quarters of the current FY, it is expected that exports will remain around levels in November 2020.

Current account remained in surplus ($447 million) for fifth consecutive month. Thus, current account posted a surplus of $1.6 billion (1.4 percent of GDP) during July-November FY2021 against a deficit of $1.7 billion last year (-1.6 percent of GDP). Contractions in import payments for both goods and services were the primary factors, coupled with healthy growth in workers’ remittances resulted in surplus of current account. As per PBS, exports during July-November FY 2021 increased by 2.2 percent to $ 9.7 billion ($ 9.5 billion last year). The textile sector exports (62 percent share in total exports) increased by 4.9 percent in value over the last year while value added exports (39.5percent share in total exports) increased by 10.4 percent (value). The total imports in July-November FY2021 increased to $ 19.5 billion ($19.2 billion last year), thus grew by 1.6 percent. The petroleum group (share of 20.3 percent in total import decreased by 22.8 percent (value), of which import of petroleum crude decreased by 27.0 percent (value) and increased by 14.8 percent (quantity).

Import of petroleum products increased by 54.4 percent (quantity) and decreased by 16.5 percent (value). The government allowed import of wheat and sugar to bridge the local shortages. Thus the food group import jumped by 44.5 percent during July-November FY2021, reaching $ 3.0 billion ($ 2.1 billion last year).