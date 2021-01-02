Share:

Pakistan is all set to decide on the reopening of educational institutions during a meeting of education ministers on January 4.

The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) will meet in order to review the pandemic situation in the country and make a decision about the reopening of educational institutions.

According to the federal education ministry, the meeting will be chaired by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood. It will be attended by other minister via video link.