LAHORE - The district administration sealed 44 shops, restaurants and shopping malls during an action over violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday. Various teams imposed heavy fines on violators and issued warnings, said a spokesperson for the district administration. He said Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeshan Ranjha sealed four restaurants and AC City Fezan Ahmed sealed 29 shops, restaurants and food points besides issuing warnings.

AC Cantt Zahi Shakir sealed five shops,restaurants and warning were also issued to 14 others.

He said teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown, adding that they warned transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.