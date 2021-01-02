Share:

LAHORE - Bishop of Lahore Sebastian Francois Shaw and former Bishop Dr Alexander John Malik called on PML-Q President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence here on Friday.

Provincial Minerals Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Shafay Hussain, G. M. Sikander, Priests Shahid Meraj and Johnson Bernard were also present. Talking on this occasion, Ch Shujat Hussain said that the world’s economy was having a bad time including Pakistan and it was time that the rich take care of the poor segments of society. He said that in view of existing circumstances, all religious organizations, the government and the opposition should forget everything and concentrate on the one-point agenda of elimination of price hike and unemployment from the country.

“All this time, the labor class and the salaried segment has been under severe pressure. It is therefore urgent that the government and the opposition should get united for one year to save the most vulnerable segments of society. But if there is no improvement by January 2022 then they may come back to the old agenda”, he said.

Speaking on this occasion, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi said that the nation had seen very difficult circumstances in the preceding year, but the new year will hopefully see the end of corona and improvement in the country’s economic situation.