ATTOCK - Six members of a family were injured in an explosion caused by gas leakage here on early Friday, local sources said. They said the family members of Muhammad Tanveer were asleep when gas accumulated in a room of the house following its supply was restored after loadshedding at night. In the morning all of a sudden an explosion occurred when a family member tried to light the matchstick. In result Muhammad Tanveer, his wife, his sons Tahir and Zubair, two daughters Sonia and Mahnoor sustained burn injuries. Rescue 1122, shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Jand from where they had been shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi. The condition of Muhammad Tanveer and his wife was stated critical.