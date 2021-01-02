Share:

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has won and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has admitted its defeat and now they are just fooling public. Interior Minister ordered to file a case within 72 hours against anyone who makes statement against Pakistan Army and other national institutions. He repeated that passport of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will not be renewed after it expires on February 16.

The minister stated that government is ready for opposition’s long march and asked Maulana JUI-F chief Fazl-ur-Rehman to show some respect for Islamabad and Islam. Sheikh Rashid also claimed that former president Asif Ali Zardari manages decisions of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.