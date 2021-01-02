Share:

On Saturday, a student was killed by the personnel of anti-terror squad in Islamabad. Four anti-terror squad personnel including a sub-inspector involved in the incident were arrested. As per details, the anti-terror personnel opened fire on a suspicious car in Sector G10 of Islamabad, which resulted in the death of 21-year-old student, Osama Satti.

There was a possibility that a murder case would be filed against these personnel as interrogation against them was continued. According to the postmortem report, Osama Satti received six bullets which led him to death. All the bullets hit him on the back – one bullet hit him on the head, another on an arm while four bullets pierced his back. The inquiry against anti-terror squad came after Inspector General Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar took notice of the incident and directed the SP ATS to thoroughly investigate the incident.

According to the police, they received a call last night claiming that dacoits riding a car were trying to commit a dacoity in Shamas Colony. The police rushed to the area and spotted the car with tinted glasses and signaled it to stop. The police claimed that the driver ignored their signal where the policemen opened fire on the car tyres. But unfortunately, some bullets hit the student who died.