To save Karachi from a power crisis next summer, K Electric has approached SSGC for its gas-fired power plants.

A letter has been written in connection with the Gas Sale Agreement (GSA) in which it has been emphasized that timely steps are required by the SSGC to save the citizens from the power crisis and it is necessary to make the supply of gas possible with required pressure. If this does not happen, our city may face a shortfall of 250 MW and then people of Karachi will see what happens. An interesting thing has also come to light that SSGC has put Rs 120 billion in liabilities including more than Rs 100 billion interest on the account of K Electric. Which, of course, is strange and unacceptable for Karachiites. It is tantamount to pushing the people in the dark by not paying attention to the obligations including interest and not giving gas. If the gas is not provided to power utilities on time how, people wouldn’t be able to pay for electricity too be generated on expensive furnace oil.

The Federal Cabinet on Energy had directed K Electric and SSGC to sign the GSA agreement by October 16, 2020, while the issue of old dues would be resolved at the government level through mutual understanding. Despite being invited by K Electric to discuss all contentious issues, the SSGC has been reluctant to do so.

My request to the Government of Pakistan is to address the matter and resolve it soon in view of the situation otherwise this could be a severe power crisis next summer.

BUSHRA AHMED,

Karachi.