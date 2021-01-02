Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Treasury and the Opposition on Friday traded barbs in the Senate over the on-going accountability drive spearheaded by the anti-corruption watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

As the house started the discussion on performance of (NAB) on the second working day of the requisitioned session, the opposition accused the government of using its accountability drive for victimisation of political opponents.

The Opposition Senators alleged that the Chairman NAB was being blackmailed to target the Opposition. The treasury in a tit for tat manner also alleged the opposition saying it was pressurizing the government not to pursue corruption cases against their leaders.

The government lawmakers said that the opposition wanted clean chit in corruption cases against them but the government would not compromise on its accountability drive while pursuing these cases against them. They proposed that the Opposition could be given some facing saving but no an NRO-like deal at all.

The treasury also criticized the opposition leaders of both PPP and PML-N for joining hands now stating they had been passing disgusting remarks against each other in the past.

They also alleged that Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto were struggling to save their fathers on the excuse of working for the democracy in the country. The opposition JUI (F) leaders Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri taking part in the debate accused that NAB had become a tool in the hands of government to victimize the opposition. He showed his surprise that the government was bent on stating that the army was with them. “You cannot run the government by hiding behind the army and continuously telling lies. Why do you defame the army by dragging it in politics,” he asked?

The opposition PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi said the present government had turned the top anti-corruption into a PTI’s wing. He said the Parliament was supreme and has to play its role in checking violation of human rights guaranteed in the Constitution.

He slammed NAB for the arrest of PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif and said NAB had failed to prove any case of assets beyond means against any political leader in the past. He questioned why no action has been taken against those held responsible in wheat flour, sugar and medicines’ scams.

Communications Minister Murad Saeed in his response came down hard on Senator Abbasi for his speech stating that he is threatening to act against the PTI leadership, if the PML-N would come into power.

He said the previous governments had not only used anti-corruption watchdog to victimize the opposition, but also to defend their corruption.

He pointed out that Panama papers scandal had not been unearthed by the NAB. He criticized former PM Nawaz Sharif for making one statement on his assets in the National Assembly and then changing it in Supreme Court by presenting a letter of government of Qatar. He reminded that there was a BBC documentary on Sharif family’s London properties about which former PM and PML-N leader had failed to provide money trail.

The minister also used to floor to criticize former President and Co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari and said that it was not Prime Minister Imran Khan that had made the fake accounts case against him.. He said a report published in New York Times in 1998 had a mention of Surrey Palace.

Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Senator Usman Khan Kakar urged the need to introduce a law for across the board accountability of all including politicians, judges, generals and bureaucrats, He stressed that PTI government cannot dare do it.

PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz viewed that the people had rejected the opposition’s narrative and its drama of resignations had also failed. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is incompetent in the eyes of the opposition as he does not take bribe from IPPs (independent power producers), has not withdrawn vehicles and necklace from Toshakhana (state treasury house) and has not established camp offices in Murree and Jati Umra.” He asked the government to give a face saving opportunity to the opposition, but made it clear that no NRO will be given to “corrupt” opposition leaders.