LAHORE - Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Umar Sheikh was abruptly transferred from his position on Friday and posted as Punjab Constabulary Farooqabad Deputy Inspector General of Police/ Deputy Commandant.

According to a notification, DIG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was posted as Lahore CCPO. Dogar was serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Technical Procurement) at CPO, Punjab.

The abrupt transfer was of the Lahore CCPO was a surprise to many in the police circles. A couple of weeks ago, of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a TV interview stated that he had especially picked Umar to punish land grabbers in Lahore.

Opposition parties including PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had expressed concerns following the appointment of Umar Sheikh in Lahore. Since his posting in Lahore, Sheikh created controversies due to his working style and statements.

In September last year, the then Punjab IG Shoaib Dastagir was removed after he stopped working in protest against alleged comments made by Sheikh. Sheikh, during a meeting with senior police officers, had allegedly spoken against the provincial police chief. Ex-IGP Dastagir had reportedly met the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister and sought a probe into the alleged misconduct by the CCPO and appropriate action.

The police officer also sparked outrage earlier when he made remarks implying that the victim of the Lahore motorway gang-rape incident shared responsibility for her rape.

At the time, the PTI-led government had decided against removing Sheikh, despite repeated calls from civil society and human rights activists for him to be replaced. The former Lahore police chief had subsequently apologised to the rape victim for his comments.

During this short-term posting, some police officers protested and issued statements on social media against the CCPO after they were arrested by police on the orders of Umar Sh over different allegations.