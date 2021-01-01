Share:

“The whole happy valley, indeed, lay beneath me...There lay the broad expanse of the Wular Lake, with its little island in the middle…I could follow for league and leagues the sinuous reaches of the Jhelum, and the other rivers that bring fertility to this fat land from the surrounding mountain snows. No wonder the old conquerors …waxed enthusiastic when they looked down first upon the fair, well-watered vale, and hailed it as the earthly paradise.” A quote from ‘Where Three Empires Meet’ by Edward Fredrick (EF) Knight, a British journalist, soldier and an author.

He travelled to India in 1890 and his journey took him to Rawalpindi, Murree, and to Srinagar along the River Jhelum. He then went to Ladakh via Zoji La Pass, to Skardu along the Indus River, to Astor via Burzil Pass and onwards to Gilgit. He fell back to Srinagar but the Hunza military campaign made him retrace this route over the following year. The travels were exacting to say the least as they posed much physical danger and exposure amid extreme climatic conditions. The writer aptly describes the people, their rituals, topography, the drainage and the governance arrangements.

One gets a glimpse of the colonial governance mode in Kashmir when the author accompanied Mr Lawrence, the Colonial Settlement Officer during a field visit from Srinagar across the upper Jhelum Valley. The Kashmiri Muslims got the worst from the Dogra Raj which seemed to favour the Hindu Pundits. The Settlement Officer instituted equitable tax reforms and attempted to address the concerns of those who had poor access to the grievance mechanisms. This explained the wider acceptability of the British Raj despite their opulent ways.

The Hunza campaign makes for interesting reading. The British supply chain at the time extended from Srinagar across the treacherous passes and forbidding terrain. What we now call the Northern Areas was referred to by the British as Dardistan owing to the Dardic group of languages spoken by the locals. It included Chitral also. A massive manual engineering effort kept the mountain routes open. Those engaged in such assignments known as route ‘begar’ rarely come out alive.

The ruler of Hunza known by his honorary title ‘thum’ opposed the British incursions through a spirited defensive campaign. He enlisted support of the adjoining Nagar state. The campaign lasted through the winters of 1891-92 where siege warfare was employed in a bid to overwhelm the dominating forts; the high point being the storming of Nilt fort. It drew from the mountain skills and valour of the Gorkha and Dogra troops led by the British officers. The campaign was ably led by Colonel Mortimer Durand.

The author’s description of the local people reveals a liking for the warlike races, namely the Afghans, Pathans and the people of Hunza and Nagar. There is discernible disdain for some others which the author felt are cut for menial assignments. The tall and well-built were admired as opposed to those of milder physical stature. An element of pre-judgement is apparent in describing the ‘Orientals’ and their ways. Kashmir, the venue of the travelogue retains its geostrategic importance even today.

The two main successors of the British Empire in the Sub-Continent, India and Pakistan, seem eternally locked in a conflict over divided Kashmir with India controlling the Valley and the water sources. However, the strategically significant Gilgit, Hunza and Skardu region which provides Central Asia and China access to the proverbial warm waters is administered by Pakistan. The China-Pakistan-Economic-Corridor (CPEC) is routed through it and it is being keenly contested by India and the US in a bid to limit the Chinese expansion. However, this is a very different China compared to the one that suffered the opium wars and much more during the eighteenth century.

China now is competing for global dominance. It has embarked upon an ambitious One-Belt-One–Road (OBOR) a global economic development and commercial project connecting the continents of Asia, Africa, and Europe. OBOR spans about 78 countries. CPEC is aligned to the OBOR initiative. China, however, is militarily confronting India across a vast swath of their Himalayan disputed border. Leh which figured as a trading hub connecting India with Central Asia in 1890 is now anchoring India’s faltering military effort in the disputed western Himalayan region.

The United States had emerged as the successor of the British Empire and the sole global hegemon till late with a unique power projection capacity. It is militarily engaged in the nearby Afghanistan and is actively supporting India in limiting Chinese expansion with respect to the CPEC initiative. So what do we conclude?

One, the global powers today are dealing with an international system in transit from a US-as-the-sole-superpower led model to one that is becoming multipolar in character with the rise of China. Two, the consequent occurrence of friction is more apparent in some global flashpoints including Kashmir the Northern Areas of Pakistan. Three, one sees near failure of the conflict resolution mechanisms at any level as the unfinished agenda of 1947 poses grave danger to the regional and global peace. Four, the militarisation across the Himalayas and its Western affiliates coupled with climate change phenomenon poses an existential environmental disaster for the region and beyond.