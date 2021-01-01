Share:

LAHORE-The new website of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab was launched during a high-profile meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and other officials also attended the meeting.

The project of Mianwali Sports Complex, Punjab’s first-ever Sports Policy, Inter-Division Games, health facilities for players, marketing agency, role of social media and other important issues were discussed during the meeting. The meeting also discussed agenda points of the next Board Meeting, Punjab Sports Awards, Tour de Lahore Cycling Championship, under-construction sports project and future sports events etc.

Addressing the meeting, Rai Taimoor said that the Inter-Division Games will be organized from January 6 to 8, 2021. “The project of Mianwali Sports Complex is in the final stages of completion. The playing facilities of cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, and open gymnasium are also built in the complex. Moreover, Mianwali Sports Complex also had other facilities such as youth hostel, hall of fame and e-sports centre in its vicinity. Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to inaugurate the grand project in near future,” he added.

He said Punjab’s first-ever Sports Policy has been sent to Law and Finance Departments. “It will be presented in the Punjab Cabinet for the approval soon.” Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani said that a Sports Endowment Fund is also being established for the welfare of national sports heroes, champions and legends. Besides this, the financial issues of the sports community will also be resolved through this fund. DG SBP Adnan Aulakh said that the Sports Board Punjab is making the best arrangements for the upcoming Inter-Division Games. “All the participants will be provided every kind of facilities during the 3-day Inter-Division Games.”