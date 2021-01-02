Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A youth buried alive after sand dunes fell down on him at Ehsanpur Town area on Friday. According to details, a youngster namely Mureed Hussain resident of Basti Gondal Ehsanpur Town went to get sand for his under construction house. When he was putting sand outside, a sand dune fell down on him and he buried under it and died.

Tainted liquor recovery: first case registered in Muzaffargarh

Local police claimed to have arrested a suspect named Riyaz Ahmed for selling tainted liquor at one minute past 12 at midnight, the first criminal case emerged in its logbook. He was booked with khan Ghar police station under 1/21 of criminal act of law after recovering heavy amount of liquor from his position.

Oil tanker overturns, driver injured

An over speeding oil tanker turned turtle after it’s front tyre opened suddenly near Adda Gurmani Kot Addu road on Friday in which the driver sustained injuries. According to Rescue-1122 officials, an oil tanker containing 10,000 litres petrol was going to Taunsa from Qasba Gujrat and it went uncontrolled and overturned as it’s front tyre opened suddenly at Kot Addu road. The fuel started to spill from oil tanker while the driver of the oil tanker also sustained minor injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started Rescue operation by cardoned off the area. The first aid was also provided to injured driver on the spot.

300 Kanal state land retrieved

District administration have retrieved 300 kanal state land from grabbers and demolished illegal constructions during an operation launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen, the Assistant Commissioner Jatoi Muhammad Arshad Virk along with Tehsildar Jatoi Rana Muhammad Younis, police and other officers launched an operation at Mouza Rakh Hamzaywali. The team retrieved 300 kanal state land worth Rs millions and demolished various illegal constructions from the retrieved land. Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Arshad Virk said that crackdown was being launched against grabbers without any discrimination and added that every inch of state land would be retrieved from the land grabbers.

375 power thieves nabbed by MEPCO

MEPCO circle Muzaffargarh nabbed 375 power theft red-handedly in December 2020 and fined over Rs. 4.7 millions for stealing total of 336,823 electricity units, Additional Chief Engineer (ACE) Meher Nazar Muhammad informed on Friday.

First investigation reports were registered against 112 people accused of power theft, ACE added. Nazar Muhammad said operation against the accused persons would be continued unabated without discrimination at every nook and corner of the district. He appealed consumers hailing from the circle to extend every cooperation with them so that the ‘national accused’ would be taken to task.