ISLAMABAD-Condemning the killing of three youth at Hokersar Laweypora in Srinagar, Chairman Voice of Victims Abdul Qadeer has termed it a ‘cold blooded murder and cowardly act’.

“None of the international laws pertaining to war does permit any such military action against unarmed civilians,” the VOV chairman, said in a statement issued here yesterday.

He demanded impartial investigations under War Crimes Tribunal of the United Nations against the forces involved in the ‘fake encounter’ episode in Srinagar.

Extending heartfelt condolences to grieved families of the three youth including Muhammad Maqbool Ganai, Ather Mushtaq Wani and Zubair Ahmad Lone, the VOV chairman said that “Jammu and Kashmir has become the most militarized zone in the world and the troops have been involved in the killing of innocent people under the cover of AFSPA.”

While condemning the forces action most brutal and inhuman, he said that New Delhi is suffering from arrogance of power and has adopted imperialistic attitude in Jammu and Kashmir to crush the Kashmir freedom movement. He added, “Since 1947 our nation has rendered unparalleled sacrifices, but Delhi has not been able to suppress our passion with this brutality.”